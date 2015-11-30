New thinner Apple MacBook Air 13 and 15-inch should appear at WWDC 2016

Apple will inevitably be refreshing its MacBook Air laptops for 2016 but it looks like this next model could be a total overhaul.

The Apple MacBook Air for 2016 should be thinner than ever, come in both 13 and 15-inch sizes and have totally redesigned internal components.

According to Taiwan's Economic Daily the new MacBook Air range should be launched in the third quarter of 2016. This roughly fits with Apple's usual World Wide Developer Conference timing, which should be around June.

The source claims the new MacBook Air will have "fully redesigned" internal components which Apple is currently working on with suppliers.

Since Apple launched its ultra portable 12-inch MacBook, the 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air laptops have seemed less needed. The jump to 15 and 13-inch models for the new MacBook Air suggests a more powerful computer that stands apart from the MacBook, but still below the powerhouse MacBook Pro. Factor in the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and it could mean the death of the 11-inch MacBook Air once and for all.

It's still early days for rumours on the next MacBook Air but a major change makes sense with the converging selection of devices Apple currently offers. It's either that or the beginning of the end for the MacBook Air.

READ: Apple iPhone 7: What's the story so far?