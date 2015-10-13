Apple brings Force Touch to desktops, alongside new Magic Keyboard and Mouse

Apple has announced a new Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse 2, and Magic Trackpad 2 for iMac and desktop users.

The new wireless Mac accessories will ditch the use of AA batteries and instead opt for lithium-ion batteries that can be charged from a lightning cable and promise a month or more on a full charge.

Losing the batteries means a significant design change and the keyboard and trackpad lose the tubular stands. A more solid, but still angled design replaces them.

According to Apple, "the new Magic Keyboard features a full-size keyboard in a sleek new design that takes up 13 percent less space on your desktop." It will feature a new scissor mechanism, as found on the MacBook introduced earlier in the year, and lower profile.

The new Magic Trackpad 2 features a 29 per cent larger surface (basically much wider) and brings Force Touch to the desktop for the first time.

Force Touch, first introduced on the MacBook and MacBook Pro lines earlier this year, adds a range of new interactions with the Mac, including Force click to quickly look up a word, preview a file or bring up a map from an address.

Apple says the new Magic Mouse 2 is lighter, sturdier and features an optimised foot design for "a smoother glide."

To speed up pairing, the new Magic devices pair instantly with your Mac as soon as they are plugged in via the Lightning-to-USB charging cable.

The new models replace the older versions with the original models being retired straight away.

The new Magic Keyboard will cost £79, the Magic Trackpad 2 will cost £109, and the Magic Mouse 2 £65.