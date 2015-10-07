Apple's 21.5-inch iMac with a 4K display might finally launch next week

There is a tonne of new Apple stuff to buy this autumn, including new iPhones, a new Apple TV, and an iPad Pro, and now it looks like you can add iMacs with UHD screens to that list of new products.

In September, days before Apple's big iPhone 6S event, 9to5Mac claimed Apple was working on a 21.5-inch iMac with a 4K display and that it would debut by the end of October. We've known this upgraded computer was coming for awhile though, because El Capitan code first revealed in June that Apple was working on an iMac with 4096x2304 display.

Also, Apple released a 27-inch iMac with a 5K display last October, and ever since then, many Mac lovers have been expecting the company to update its 21.5-inch model. The current 21.5-inch iMac has a display with a 1080p resolution. But that's finally getting upgraded, according to 9to5Mac, which is now following up on its report from last month.

Apple is reportedly planning to announce new 21.5-inch iMacs with 4K displays as early as next week, and these new machines will likely start popping up in Apple Stores by 13 October. They will look just like the current non-4K iMacs but will come with new 4096x2304 screens, faster graphics cards, El Capitan pre-loaded, and a slightly higher price.

Apart from the iMac news, 9to5Mac said Apple has also been working on a new Magic Mouse 2 with Force Touch integration and a new Bluetooth Keyboard with improved battery life. There's no word yet if those accessories will launch alongside the new 4K Mac, but we don't think Apple has scheduled an entire event just for these products.

Breaking with tradition, Apple will reportedly not hold an October press event. That's because the company laid all its cards on the table - excluding the anticipated 4K iMac - during last month's iPhone 6S event. Citing "lots of little birdies," John Gruber of Daring Fireball recently verified, for instance, that Apple won't have a second event.

Stay tuned to Pocket-lint's Apple hub for all the latest developments.