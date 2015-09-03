Apple might show off a 21.5-inch iMac with a 4K display next month

There is going to be a tonne of new Apple stuff to buy this autumn.

The Cupertino-based company is getting ready to launch its new iPhones and maybe even an updated Apple TV and all-new iPad Pro within the next month, but in addition to all that, a new report has claimed Apple has something in the works for October. It plans to announce a new 21.5-inch iMac with a 4K display.

According to 9to5Mac, which is generally spot-on when it comes to Apple rumours, the new iMac will debut by the end of October. It'll be announced alongside OS X El Capitan and should begin shipping by November. The machine's 4K display will have a 4096x2304-pixel resolution. The current 21.5-inch iMac has a display with a 1080p resolution.

We've known this upgraded computer was coming for awhile, because code recently spotted within next version of OS X first revealed Apple was working on a Mac with 4096 x 2304 display. Also, Apple released a 27-inch iMac with a 5K display last October, and ever since then, many have been expecting the company to update its 21.5-inch model.



When compared to the current 21.5-inch model, the new 4K iMac will also come with faster processors, improved color saturation, and a more expensive price tag. That's all the information circulating right now.

We should know more in the coming weeks, as October gets closer, but until then, tune into our Apple and Mac hubs for all the latest and breaking details.