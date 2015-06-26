El Capitan code suggests Apple 21.5-inch iMac with 4K screen

Apple may be preparing a new 4K iMac for the 21.5-inch range.

Currently Apple has its 27-inch iMac with 5K Retina display dazzling eyes with its high resolution screen. But the smaller 21.5-inch iMac hasn't had a screen update in some time.

Code in the developer version of Apple's new OS, dubbed El Capitan, has revealed the 4K display. Spotted by 9to5mac the code in the operating system shows functionality for a screen of resolution 4,096 x 2,304.

This suggests that the 4K display will be coming in the near future. The reason it's presumed to be in a 21.5-inch iMac is that there would be little point in releasing a 4K version of the 27-inch iMac when there is already a 5K model available. Even on the 21.5-inch screen that resolution still only equates to 219ppi. If that were on the 27-inch model it would be just 174ppi.

On top of the screen references there is also mention of a new graphics chipset called Intel Iris Pro 6200. There are also four new AMD Radeon R9 processors called M380, M390, M395 and M395X.

The code has revealed a Bluetooth remote control which can connect via infrared and features multi-touch and scrolling support. This could be a smart remote for Apple TV.

Of course all these code references could be built just in case Apple decides to make those products. It may not have plans to do so right now. So we're taking it all without getting too excited.

