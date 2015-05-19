New 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro with Retina display (2015) gets Force Touch and spec boost

Apple has launched its updated 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display for 2015.

The new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display will come with the Force Touch trackpad that was introduced on the latest 12-inch MacBook and appears on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display. This uses Apple's Taptic Engine to deliver haptic feedback as well as registering pressure, resulting in new gestures and huge potential for developers.

The updated laptop also gets the expected spec boost Apple delivers annually. This model will come with 2.5 times faster flash storage, faster discrete graphics and an hour longer battery life than last year's model. That should mean 9 hours of wireless web browsing on a charge, says Apple.

The graphics jump is pretty huge with Apple saying the new AMD Radeon R9 M380X offers an 80 per cent faster performance than the older model.

The new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display is available today and can be bought from the Apple Online Store.

For about £1,600 you get a 2.2GHz quad-core Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage plus Intel Iris Pro graphics.

Shell out nearer £2,000 and you get a 2.5GHz quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM,, 512GB storage and that AMD Radeon R9 M370X graphics card.

You can even splash out more and get up to a 2.8GHz Intel core i7 and 1TB of storage.

