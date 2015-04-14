Apple's WWDC 2015 to start on 8 June, iOS 9 anybody?

Apple has announced that it will be hosting its annual Worldwide Developers Conference from 8 June at the traditional location of the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

The Cupertino company unveiled iOS 8 at last year's event so it's a safe bet that it will show off iOS 9 for the first time at WWDC 2015. Indeed, on the dedicated page for the event for the development community it says that they will "learn about the future of iOS and OS X".

WWDC is usually the forum where Apple details its latest version of OS X for Macs. And in the past it has announced new services, such as iRadio, plus new Macbook hardware, although we've only just had a refresh in that area with the 12-inch Retina display model being launched alongside the Apple Watch.

Perhaps more will be revealed about Apple's plans for Beats and, specifically, its Beats Music streaming service. And could we see a new Apple TV announced at the event? After all, the latest set-top-box has just had its price slashed - a sign that a new model could be in the works.

Whatever tantalising tidbits await, Pocket-lint will report live from WWDC 15 as it happens. And with videogaming trade show E3 due to start a week later, it will be an exciting June all round.