Apple 8K iMac coming later this year? Reports say 'yes'

An Apple 8K iMac may have been leaked before it was supposed to be announced along with a release date of later this year.

The leak came from LG which was discussing its plans for a 98-inch 8K TV when it mentioned that "Apple has also announced that they will release the 'iMac 8K' with a super-high resolution display this year."

While this is a rumour LG was the manufacturer of Apple's 5K iMac display suggesting it may be in a position to know what's next. In fact if it's making a new 8K TV it's more than likely the manufacturer of Apple's 8K iMac display.

Also VESA's new DisplayPot 1.4a standard now supports 8K resolutions.

Apple's current 5K iMac has a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880 pixels which is more than impressive. If this gets bumped up to 8K that will mean a screen resolution of 7,680 x 4,320 pixels. Eye watering stuff that promises to make 4K old before it's even caught on fully.

While 8K is inevitably coming we aren't expecting it to become affordable for some years. So an Apple 8K display price is almost too much for our brains to process.

Expect to hear this denied by Apple, if acknowledged at all.

