These MacBook Adapters will add the ports back to the new Apple laptop

The new 12-inch Apple MacBook is void of all but two sockets: the new USB Type-C and the 3.5mm headphones jack.

Those worried that the move means that nothing will be able to be plugged in shouldn't be, as there are five USB Type-C adapters to help you get the most of your old wired gear, but you will have to turn your thin new laptop into something looking more akin to a hackers meet-up from a Terry Gilliam Sci-Fi movie.

Starting at £15 / $19 will be a basic USB to USB Type-C adapter to connect your old kit, while those needing a longer cable can opt for the £25 / $29 2m long version.

Costing £65 / $79 the next of is a USB-C VGA Multiport Adapter that will let you connect the new MacBook USB-C port to a VGA display, while also connecting a standard USB device and a USB-C charging cable.

If you are after a second power adapter, you'll be able to get that too. It will cost £39 / $49.

The final option is a USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter that lets you connect the MacBook USB-C port to an HDMI display, while also connecting a standard USB device and a USB-C charging cable.

All the adapters will allow you to mirror the MacBook display to an additional screen, up to 1080p HD resolution.

You can then use the standard USB port on the dongle to connect devices such as your flash drive or camera, or a USB cable for syncing and charging your iPhone, iPad or iPod.

Sadly those looking for a Thunderbolt adapter will be disappointed. The new 12-inch Retina MacBook doesn't feature a Thunderbolt socket or the ability to support one via a USB Type-C adapter.