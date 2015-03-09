Apple has a new MacBook in gold with a 12-inch Retina display

Much to everyone's surprise, Apple has unveiled a new MacBook (not MacBook Pro; a new MacBook) while on stage at its Spring forward event.

The new MacBook has a 12-inch display and weighs just 2 pounds, making it the lightest Mac ever. At its thinnest point, the notebook is 13.1mm thick tapered off, making it 24 per cent thinner than any other Apple' MacBook, but it still sports a full-sized keyboard that goes all the way to the edge. Apple's Tim Cook even described the keys as "much more precise, much more accurate, even if you strike them on the side."

Going back to the display for a moment, it's an edge-to-edge Retina display with a 2304x1440 resolution. That's a lot of pixels: over 3.3 million, in fact. The new MacBook is also powered by Intel Core M (up to 2.9Ghz), which consumes just 5 watts, and comes with an all-day battery life. It further features Intel HD Graphics 5300, a single headphone jack, only one USB-C port, and support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth

Oh, and there are no vents or fans. Another stand-out feature involves the Trackpad. It has an increased sense of pressure range, thanks to "Force Click", which we're assuming is a spin on the Force Touch feature found in Apple Watch. Apple described Force Click as a deeper click. In OS X, when you Force Click a word, you'll get a Wikipedia lookup. Alternatively, when you Force Click an email, you'll get a map with a location.

The new MacBook boasts an aluminium unibody enclosure and comes in silver, space grey, or a "stunning" gold colour. Apple said the notebook has the most compact logic board ever in a Mac, and it is the most environmentally-friendly Mac ever made as well as the world's most energy-efficient notebook. It has a $1,299 starting price.