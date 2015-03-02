Apple rolls out first public beta of OS X Yosemite 10.10.3 with Photos app and diverse emoji

If you're excited to ditch iPhoto for Apple's new Photos app, you can now make the switch.

Apple has released the first public beta of OS X Yosemite 10.10.3, and it includes Photos for OS X. Feel free to try the new test release, though you should know that it's not the final version for consumers, so it more than likely has a few bugs and hiccups that haven't been discovered yet.

You must join the OS X public beta program to get early access to the upcoming software update and Photos app for Macs. The beta, which is build number 14D87p, is the second developer beta of the software update, but the first beta made available to all registered public beta testers.

If you're a tester, you should be able to download the public beta, which includes Photos, through the Mac App Store right now. Apple first announced last year that it was reimagining how people manage their photo libraries across their devices. Part of that plan included discontinuing iPhoto and Aperture and replacing them with Photos.

Apart from Photos, OS X 10.10.3 also includes the new diversified emoji. Apple said it was working to bring more racial diversity to its set of emoji pre-loaded onto devices, and just last week, the developer beta revealed Apple wasn't lying.

There a tonne of new emoji in the beta, including more families and flags, and you can change the skin tone of any emoji by clicking and holding on the emoji and selecting a new colour.

There’s no release date yet for the consumer release of OS X 10.10.3, but when it does launch, it should officially bring the new Photos app and emoji to all Macs.

