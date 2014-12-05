Famous garage where first Apple computers were built is a 'myth', says Steve Wozniak

We hate to break it to you, Apple fanboys and fangirls, but your world is about to shatter.

The ever-chatty Steve Wozniak - you know, the guy who co-founded Apple along with Steve Jobs - has just completed another interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, and while most of the article doesn't reveal anything new, Wozniak did drop a major bomb toward the end: the famous "Apple garage" is a myth. That's right. The garage in which Apple was born isn't totally real.

Here's what Wozniak said exactly: "The garage is a bit of a myth. We did no designs there, no breadboarding, no prototyping, no planning of products. We did no manufacturing there. The garage didn’t serve much purpose, except it was something for us to feel was our home. We had no money. You have to work out of your home when you have no money."

Located in Silicon Valley - at 2066 Crist Drive in Los Altos - is the place where Jobs and Wozniak made the very first Apple computers. Built in 1952, the 61-year-old modest house was also the childhood home of Jobs. And according to the San Jose Mercury News, the Los Altos Historical Commission voted unanimously to designate the home as a "historic resource" in 2013.

Whoops. We can't help but wonder if Wozniak's latest revelation will affect the house's historical status. Probably not, though. It is currently occupied by Jobs’ stepmother, Marilyn Jobs, after all, and the owner of the home is listed as the Jobs Trust, Mashable has reported.

Keep in mind the above photograph was largely thought to show Wozniak in a garage working on a computer. Curiouser and curiouser.