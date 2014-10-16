  Go get it! Apple OS X Yosemite download now available

As promised during its event held in Cupertino, Apple has released OS X Yosemite to the public.

Apple first introduced the successor to OS X Mavericks at WWDC 2014 in June, when it highlighted the software's flatter and translucent design and smarter controls, among other things. The biggest change however involves deeper integration between iOS and OS X.

These changes are actually "Continuity" features, such as Handoff, which allows users to start a task on one device and then resume on another, as well as SMS relay, which will let Mac users communicate via texts and answer calls from their iPhone.

For more information about what OS X Yosemite includes, check out Pocket-lint's review. We described the upgrade as a brilliant evolution of OS X that really enhances they way you connect with your iPhone. We did admit however there will be things you might not like.

In order to run Yosemite, your Mac computer will need at least 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. You must also have Snow Leopard installed for Mac App Store access. If you see a "Temporarily Unavailable" error when downloading, keep in mind OS X Yosemite just started rolling out.

The software upgrade is available to download from the Mac App Store immediately, for free.

