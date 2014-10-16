  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Apple laptop news

Go get it! Apple OS X Yosemite download now available

|
  Go get it! Apple OS X Yosemite download now available
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?
Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

As promised during its event held in Cupertino, Apple has released OS X Yosemite to the public.

Apple first introduced the successor to OS X Mavericks at WWDC 2014 in June, when it highlighted the software's flatter and translucent design and smarter controls, among other things. The biggest change however involves deeper integration between iOS and OS X.

These changes are actually "Continuity" features, such as Handoff, which allows users to start a task on one device and then resume on another, as well as SMS relay, which will let Mac users communicate via texts and answer calls from their iPhone.

For more information about what OS X Yosemite includes, check out Pocket-lint's review. We described the upgrade as a brilliant evolution of OS X that really enhances they way you connect with your iPhone. We did admit however there will be things you might not like.

In order to run Yosemite, your Mac computer will need at least 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. You must also have Snow Leopard installed for Mac App Store access. If you see a "Temporarily Unavailable" error when downloading, keep in mind OS X Yosemite just started rolling out.

The software upgrade is available to download from the Mac App Store immediately, for free.

READ: Mac OS X Yosemite review

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments