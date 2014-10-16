  Apple to roll out OS X Yosemite today, iOS 8.1 update next week

Apple is holding a live event at its headquarters in Cupertino, where it just confirmed upgrades to Mac OS X and iOS 8 are launching.

Apple will release the consumer version of OS X Yosemite - the next major update to OS X announced in June at WWDC - on 16 October. The company will also roll out iOS 8.1 - an update to iOS 8 - on 20 October. Both upgrades will be free to download and use, for everyone.

OS X Yosemite is largely considered a significant upgrade, mostly because it includes a new and simple design that is also found in iOS. Speaking of iOS, Yosemite brings many iPhone tie-in features that'll allow you to, for instance, start answering calls and communicating via texts from a Mac.

In order to update to OS X Yosemite, just click "Update" on the notification alert you should soon receive on your Mac. Alternatively, the Mac App Store will open and display any available updates, if you're connected to the internet. Your Apple ID and password may be required.

As the first dot update since iOS 8 launched last month, iOS 8.1 will bring many new changes too. Examples include the Apple Pay wallet service, several OS X Yosemite integrated features, the iCloud Photo Library in beta, and Camera roll. Apple had originally removed Camera roll with iOS 8.

Similar to the wireless delivery of OS X Yosemite, the easiest way to update your iOS device to iOS 8.1 is over the air. Just plug in your device to a power source, then go into General under Settings, and select Software Update.

For more information about what Apple is announcing at its 16 October event, watch the company's live stream.