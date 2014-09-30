  Is OS X Yosemite coming soon? Apple releases possible final GM version to developers

Apple has released a candidate golden master version of OS X Yosemite to developers, suggesting the software is set to release soon.

Called OS X Yosemite Golden Master Candidate 1.0 (or build 14A378a), the software could be the final version of OS X Yosemite that will launch for consumers this autumn. Although golden master versions typically don't release until the very end of beta testing, MacRumors noted Apple released a second GM version of OS X Mavericks before launching it for consumers in 2013.

Apple on 30 September also released the Xcode 6.1 GM seed, a new version of OS X Server 4.0 developer preview, and a fourth public beta of OS X Yosemite identified differently as build 14A379b. Anyone with a developer account through Apple can download the GM, fourth public beta, and other software updates from the Mac App Store or Mac Dev Center.

You can expect the final version of OS X Yosemite to become available after a media event on 21 October, according to the latest round of rumours and reports. Apple hasn't yet confirmed the media event, but speculation has claimed the company will debut a new 27-inch iMac with Retina display alongside OS X Yosemite as well as next-generation iPads with Touch ID fingerprint sensors.

It's worth mentioning that Apple released today's GM software seconds before Microsoft took the stage in San Francisco to unveil Windows 10, the next major version of Windows that was thought to be called Windows 9 and once went by the codename Windows Threshold.