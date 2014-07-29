  Apple refreshes MacBook Pro with Retina display line, adds mighty processor bumps

Apple has updated its MacBook Pro with Retina display line by beefing up the processors and has increased the RAM to 16GB on all 15-inchers, not just the top model.

Previously leaked through a Chinese crib sheet, the new range doesn't scrimp on specifications. The top spec 13-inch model comes with a 2.8GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, with "Turbo Boost" up to 3.3GHz. There's 8GB of RAM, 512MB flash storage, plus Intel Iris graphics. Battery life is still quoted at nine hours.

The two other 13-inchers both feature 2.6GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processors, Turbo Boost up to 3.1GHz, 8GB of RAM, Iris graphics and the same batteries as the top version, but have 128GB and 256GB flash drives respectively.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display models have also been updated. They both sport quad-core Intel Core i7 processors, running at either 2.2GHz or 2.5GHz depending on the price point.

The top of the line model has greater Turbo Boost capabilities (up to 3.7GHz over 3.4GHz), 512GB of flash storage over 256GB, and the addition of a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GT 750M graphics card with 2GB of GDDR5 memory on top of the traditional Intel Iris Pro graphics.

Prices start at £999 for the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display up to £1,999 for the top of the line 15-incher.

They are all available to buy now from the Apple Store.

Apple was previously thought to be holding onto the refresh for the third quarter, possibly announcing them around the same time as the iPhone 6 smartphone(s) and iPad updates, but perhaps the Chinese leak has forced its hand.

Either way we're not complaining. Now all we need is a MacBook Air with Retina display.

Apple will have a busy schedule over the coming months it is thought. Not only will it be launching this year's iPhone and iPad models, but iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite - which is currently available as a public beta - will become officially available. Plus, it is still widely believed that we'll see an Apple iWatch sooner rather than later.

