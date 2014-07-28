  Apple MacBook Pro Retina spec upgrade leaked

Apple should be updating the MacBook Pro Retina line soon with improved power specs.

According to a photo of Apple's MacBook Pro Retina specs, leaked in China, an upgrade is due soon. We've already heard rumours of Apple updating its MacBook line but that included a MacBook Air upgrade to Retina display. This may still happen, but doesn't get a mention in this leak.

The new MacBook Pro Retina laptops should offer three variations for customers to choose from. All will come with faster Intel Core i7 processors from 2.2GHz up to 2.8GHz, or 4.0GHz Turbo Boost, and even the base model will feature a whopping 16GB of RAM.

The top spec MacBook Pro Retina will come with an Intel Core i7 processor at 2.8hz, 4.0GHz Turbo Boost, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Intel Iris Pro and Nvidia GeForce GT 750M graphics with 2GB of VRAM. No price was listed but for that level of power it likely wont be coming cheap.

The rumour mill and analysts point towards a Q3 update from Apple meaning we can expect the new MacBook Pro Retina line to arrive around September time, when the iPhone 6 should also appear. While no more has leaked on the MacBook Air Retina we're still holding out hope it will appear with the rumoured 4K iMacs.

READ: Retina Macbook Air and 4K Macs planned for October?