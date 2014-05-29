  New Apple iMac models possibly in the works, reveals Mavericks 10.9.4 beta leak

It looks like new iMacs might be on the way.

Website MacRumors has reported that the OS X Mavericks 10.9.4 beta, which seeded to developers on Wednesday, contained references to three new iMac models in its code. Specifically, a member of the Hackintosh hacking community, known as Piker Alpha, found three resource files for power management in the code that mentioned three iMacs with model numbers starting at 15. Apple's current iMac line features the model numbers 14,1 and 14,2.

Apple has since abruptly pulled the 10.9.4 beta from the Mac App Store and Developer Center without providing an explanation, leading many to wonder if the code actually leaked information about upcoming iMacs. It's not unusual to assume Apple will update its iMac line up this year, because the company typically refreshes its product ranges on an annual cycle.

Rumours have in fact claimed Apple could introduce new iMac models at its Worldwide Developer Conference next week, especially given that shipping estimates for the desktop computer have recently slipped to five days for shipping. Website Apple Insiderfurther speculated there is a dwindling inventory at authorized Apple resellers, as some retailers have begun selling the latest iMac models with huge discounts.

And let's not forget that Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst at KGI Securities, has long claimed Apple will soon launch a "low-priced" version of the iMac. He even published a detailed product roadmap that indicated a new iMac would unveil at the end Q2 in June. Kuo said the new iMac would feature cost-efficient hardware to keep the base price low - similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 5C in an attempt to increase market share in foreign regions.

Keep in mind nothing is confirmed. Apart from new iMacs, many rumours have suggested we could see a number of things debut at WWDC 2014, including but not limited to: OS X 10.10, Retina MacBook Air, new Retina MacBook Pro, iWatch, and Apple TV. Check out Pocket-lint's round-up for more details.