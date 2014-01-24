  iFixit creates great 80s Macintosh 128K teardown video for Mac's 30th anniversary

With every big new hardware release you can bet the iFixit team are all over it like grannies at a buffet. But what about the long lost gadgetry? And more specifically, what about the 1984 Macintosh 128K that started the whole line-up of Apple computers that celebrates its 30th anniversary today?

What's that - iFixit has posted a teardown of that very machine? What an amazing coincidence.

Of course, the site has included a teardown of the Macintosh 128K as part of its own nod to the anniversary, and it's surprising how few components went into the machine - one of which Pocket-lint owned, it's proud to say.

READ: Apple looks back 30 years as it celebrates the birth of the Mac (video)

It originally sold for $2,495 in the US ($5,594 in today's money) and was first advertised on TV in the famous 1984 commercial directed by Ridley Scott. It remains iconic today, with a one-box design that changed home computing forever.

We're particularly fond of iFixit's video for the teardown, which has a very 80s theme to it. Cult of Mac and The Vintage Mac Museum also helped out, so big thumbs up to them too.

