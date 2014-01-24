  Apple looks back 30 years as it celebrates the birth of the Mac (video)

Apple never really does history, it never really wants to look back at its past successes, but instead focus on the now and tomorrow, but when you hit 30, the nostalgia inevitably comes out.

On 24 January 1984 Steve Jobs walked on stage and announced the first Macintosh computer: the Macintosh.

Announced 30 years ago at the now defunct MacWorld expo, Jobs, the founder and CEO, pulled the small computer (in those days) out of a bag, plugged in a mouse, put in a 3.5-inch floppy disk and pressed play.

The next couple of minutes saw, in true Apple presentation style, a series of images and animations that showed what the future of computing would be like and how - compared to Microsoft's command line focused approach - it was a breath of fresh air.

The Macintosh, deemed to be the original Apple Macintosh, even though Apple made a handful of computers before that, came with a 9-inch screen and cost $2,495.

Although in terms of popularity Windows went on to be the more successful operating system - something Jobs himself admitted in the late 90s - Apple has continued to drive the industry with a number of computing landmarks over the last three decades including the introduction of the colourful iMac, the launch of the Mac mini, and more recently the cylindrical MacPro which costs, incidentally, about the the same price as the original Macintosh.