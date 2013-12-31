  Apple's new Mac Pro is easy to take apart and fix, says iFixit

The new, cylindrical Mac Pro has landed on the operating table at iFixit, where the teardown surgeons have just awarded a final repairability score.

Apple doesn't want you to take apart and replace components in its products. This is a fact of life, really. So, much to everyone's astonishment, it's exciting to hear that the company's latest desktop is rather customisable.

iFixit deemed the Mac Pro "surprisingly modular and easy to disassemble", and the website further claimed that Mac Pro owners could replace several components independently. The Xeon processor is replaceable, for instance.

That means Mac Pro owners should be able to save upwards of £600 if upgrading from the base-level processor configuration to, say, a 12-core chip. Mac Pro owners can also easily upgrade RAM and replace fans.

That said, there is no room or available ports for adding internal storage like a compatible SATA, and there's some new connectors and intricate, tight cables that could make working on the Mac Pro "risky", according to iFixit.

Still, iFixit gave the Mac Pro an 8 out of 10 repairability score, with 10 being the easiest to repair. That's not bad at all, especially when you look at Apple's history of releasing hard-to-fix gadgets.

