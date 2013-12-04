  Apple's new Mac Pro launching 16 December, claims German retailer

Apple's redesigned Mac Pro will launch on 16 December, the German retailer Conrad Electronic reveals in a listing on its website.

The Mac Pro redesign has been highly anticipated among professionals since its unveiling at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2013.

It's not clear if the 16 December launch date provided by Conrad is the real deal. Apple has only confirmed a "December" launch window for the new machine. We assume the company wants to get shipments out before Christmas to please shoppers, so a 16 December launch does make sense.

The base model of the Mac Pro offers up a 3.7GHz quad-core Xeon processor, 12GB of RAM, dual FirePro D300 graphics and a 256GB SSD. It's also one-eighth the volume of the original Mac Pro. As for connectors, there's six Thunderbolt 2 ports for 4K displays and peripherals, as well as four USB 3.0 ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet jacks, and HDMI output.

Conrad has begun taking pre-orders for two configurations of the Pro machine and, in our search across the internet, appears to be the only retailer to have started pre-orders. It's not clear if Conrad has official information from Apple or is just taking a guess.

“The new Mac Pro is our vision for the future of the pro desktop, everything about it has been reimagined and there has never been anything like it,” Apple marketing boss Phil Schiller said in October.

We've contacted Apple for word on an official release date. In the meantime, we'll be looking out for local retailers posting listings of the Mac Pro.