Jony Ive's Mac Pro for Product (RED) charity brings in serious cash at Sotheby's auction

The one-of-a-kind products from Apple's design chief Jony Ive and renowned designer Marc Newson were sold at the Sotheby's charity auction Saturday night, bringing in some serious cash for a good cause. Don't expect to see these products ever hitting your local Apple Store, though.

Four items were up for grabs for the auction attendees. Most notably, the red Mac Pro was sold for $977,000 to one charitable donor, a huge increase from the $60,000 the maxed out Mac Pro will be available for. Furthermore, the pair of solid gold Apple EarPods went for $461,000. The special edition Leica camera and one-of-a-kind aluminum desk went for $1,805,000 and $1,685,000, respectively.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this month, the duo talked about the design process. "You discover that very few people have the level of perfection we do. It is actually very sick," Newson said. "It is neurotic." Ive added: “All of us in this room see the same things, the same objects, but Marc and I see what's behind them."

Apple has been charitable in the past. In September it was revealed Apple was Product (RED)'s top charitable contributor, raising $65 million through its (RED) products including the iPod shuffle, iPod nano, iPod touch, iPad Smart Cover and iPhone 4S bumper under the (PRODUCT) RED branding.

Get a closer look at Apple's charity items in the gallery, and an interview with both designers on Charlie Rose's talk show (viewing may depend on region).