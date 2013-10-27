Apple designer Jony Ive creates red Mac Pro for Product (RED) charity

Apple impressed when it unveiled the redesigned Mac Pro at WWDC 2013 in June and subsequently announced a release date at its latest event. But now Apple designer Jony Ive and design partner Marc Newson have another trick up their sleeve with a Mac Pro designed for the upcoming Sotheby's charity auction.

The new Mac Pro's cylindrical design is covered with a shiny red finish that reminds us of other Product (RED) items we've seen from Apple in the past. Even though Apple's Mac Pro line will start at $2,999 when it hits Apple's retail channels by December, Sotheby's estimates the red Mac Pro will sell at auction for $40,000 to $60,000. It's not exactly a bargain, but the charity auction that benefits good causes isn't known for selling cheap items, either.

Of course the Mac Pro's cornerstone features are its speed and customisability. The Mac Pro features a 3.7GHz quad-core Intel Xeon E5 processor, dual AMD FirePro D300 GPUs, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of PCIe-based flash storage. It's not clear if the auction version of the Mac Pro has the same specifications.

Also going up at the charity auction from Apple are a Product (RED) version of the Leica M and one-of-a-kind 18ct rose gold Apple EarPods.

In September it was revealed Apple was Product (RED)'s top charitable contributor, raising $65 million through its (RED) products including the iPod shuffle, iPod nano, iPod touch, iPad Smart Cover and iPhone 4S bumper under the (PRODUCT) RED branding. Get a closer look at Apple's charity items in the gallery.