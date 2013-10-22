Apple Mac Pro to release in December for £2,499

Apple executives are live on stage at the 22 October media event, where the company has just shown off and given more details on the new Mac Pro.

Apple has already unveiled the Mac Pro but has yet to release it. The company first introduced the cylindrical heavy-duty computer this summer, though it has only now revealed a release date as well as a price. The news was largely expected - especially considering Apple has teased an autumn launch for the computer since WWDC.

Specifically, Apple's Phil Schiller, senior vice president of marketing, said the new Mac Pro will be available in December through the Apple Online Store, Apple’s retail stores and select Apple authorised resellers. As for pricing, it'll cost £2,499 for the base model.

The base model offers up a 3.7GHz quad-core Xeon processor, 12GB of RAM, dual FirePro D300 graphics and a 256GB SSD. It's also one-eighth the volume of the original Mac Pro. As for connectors, there's six Thunderbolt 2 ports for 4K displays and peripherals, as well as four USB 3.0 ports, dual Gigabit Ethernet jacks, and HDMI output.

“The new Mac Pro is our vision for the future of the pro desktop, everything about it has been reimagined and there has never been anything like it,” added Schiller.

The new Mac Pro also ships with OS X Mavericks. Mavericks is the latest major release of Apple's operating system, and it is available free of charge from the Mac App Store.

