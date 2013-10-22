Apple MacBook Pro with Intel Haswell debuts, touting better battery life and price drops

Apple executives are live on stage at the company's 22 October media event, introducing a variety of refreshed products such as new MacBook Pros.

Apple's MacBook Airs have already received the latest Intel Haswell processors, but the MacBook Pro line has been using 2012 chips until now. Apple has just revealed a refresh to the MacBook Pro range, with new processors being one of the most anticipated changes.

The update was largely expected - especially considering the huge battery life gains that Intel’s fourth-generation Core processors provide.

Specifically, Apple's Phil Schiller, senior vice-president of marketing, said the 13-inch laptop is just .71-inch thin and weighs less than 3.5lbs. It's powered by Intel Haswell chips and boasts Iris graphics, offering up a nine-hour battery life. The Wi-Fi is three times better too, or faster anyway, thanks to 802.11ac support. There's even Thunderbolt 2 included.

Schiller said the 13-inch MacBook Pro will cost just £1099 for the base model, available from today. That's £400 less than the previous generation, and you'll get 2.4GHz CPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage.

As for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, it has Intell Haswell chips but also the more-powerful Crystalwell Iris Pro graphics. This combination delivers eight hours of battery life. Like the 13-inch version, this laptop further comes with Thunderbolt 2 and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi.

Schiller said the 15-inch MacBook Pro will cost £1699 for the base model, available from today. That model includes a 2.0GHz i7 CPU, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Again, you're looking at a significant price drop from the previous generation.

The new MacBook Pros also ship with OS X Mavericks. Mavericks is the latest major release of Apple's operating system, and it is available free of charge from the Mac App Store.

Read: Apple's 2013 iPad event: We're live from London

Pocket-lint is live in London at Apple's autumn event. Announcements from the event kicked off at 10am Pacific, 1pm Eastern and 6pm UK time, so stay tuned to our Apple hub for all the latest news, coverage, analysis and hands-on of the new products from Cupertino.