  Apple launches MacBook Air replacement program for failing flash drives

Apple has launched a free-of-charge MacBook Air flash storage replacement program for affected units sold between June 2012 through June 2013. The issues that prompted the scheme revolve around dying SSDs, causing users to lose crucial data.

Apple has released a MacBook Air Flash Storage Firmware Update 1.1 to the Mac App Store that will help users determine if their unit is affected by the issue. That's right - testing is done right from your desk, no taking a trip to your local Apple Store. After a user installs the update, they will be redirected to a web page with information on how to replace their drive if so needed. If they aren't redirected, their MacBook Air is okay.



"If your drive is affected, we strongly recommend that you do not instal any operating system updates or new applications," Apple says. "We also recommend backing up your data on a regular basis until you receive a replacement drive."

The replacement process is easy. Customers can visit one of several Apple service providers to schedule an appointment, including the Genius Bar at Apple retail stores, an Apple-authorised service provider, or several other local options. Don't have time to have it taken care of right now? Apple is giving you three years after the purchase date.