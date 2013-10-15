  Official: Apple to host event on 22 October

The rumoured 22 October Apple launch event has become fact, as the coveted invitations have just arrived. The fruit giant recently launched its new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, but there was no mention of the new iPads, Macbooks or Mavericks OS X we expected to appear this year. But that's what you can expect to arrive at this October 22 event.

So, what's likely on the agenda for Apple's latest reveal party?

Read: Apple's October event: Rumours include Retina iPad mini, new Macs and more

The fifth-generation iPad is expected to run the new 64-bit A7 processor from the iPhone 5S while slimming down and losing weight. The iPad mini will be upgraded too with a Retina display and the A6 processor found in the iPhone 5C, though there's been reports about Apple's supply chain being unable to make enough Retina displays in time for Christmas.

The iPad mini could therefore be available in limited quantities - or Apple might just not be able to launch the Retina iPad mini in October. There has also been no mention of that now famous Touch ID fingerprint scanner, but we hope it will be featured on the new tablets.

The latest Macbook Pro and Mac mini should also see updates revealed at the event featuring Intel Haswell processors. Apple is also said to be announcing a release date for the cylindrical Mac Pro, which the company has long teased will release in late 2013. We expect it to be available in time for Christmas.

The Mac OS X Mavericks, which Apple claims is its most powerful OS yet, should also be revealed on 22 October. Originally unveiled at WWDC 2013 in June, the latest and greatest operating system from Apple has had no firm release date, though the company initially promised an autumn launch.

On top of all this, Apple is even rumoured to be unveiling new Apple TV hardware. It looks as though there's a lot left for the company to cover. With so many rumoured products to launch still, many have even wondered whether Apple will debut everything at a single event. Apple seems well aware of the speculation regarding its roadmap, though. Hence the following message on its invitation: "We still have a lot left to cover."

Check back soon for more details on the event. It falls at the same time as Microsoft plans to start selling its Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2, as well as the week Nokia should unveil a selection of new mobile devices.