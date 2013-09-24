  iMac 2013 now features Haswell processor like MacBook Air

Now that the iPhone is out, Apple has turned its attention to its desktop range, the iMac.

Apple has announced that it has updated its iMac to include the new Haswell processor from Intel, new graphics, and faster Wi-Fi and PCIe storage options, although there is no change to the shape of the desktop computer.

The entry-level 21.5-inch iMac features a 2.7 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and new Iris Pro graphics for unprecedented levels of integrated graphics performance. The high-end 21.5-inch model and both 27-inch models feature quad-core Intel Core i5 processors up to 3.4 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce 700 series graphics with twice the video memory and up to 40 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

Apple says that customers can upgrade to quad-core Intel Core i7 processors up to 3.5 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780M series graphics with up to 4GB of video memory.

iMac now supports next-generation 802.11ac Wi-Fi. When connected to an 802.11ac base station, iMac delivers wireless performance that is up to three times faster than the previous generation - handy, as Apple announced a 802.11ac router earlier in the year.

The updated iMac now also features support for PCIe-based flash storage that makes Fusion Drive and all-flash storage options up to 50 per cent faster than the previous generation according to the company.

Customers can configure their iMac with a 1TB or 3TB Fusion Drive, although the all-in-one comes standard with 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive. Maximum configuration is a whopping 32GB of memory and up to a 3TB hard drive.

The 21.5-inch iMac is available with a 2.7 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.2 GHz and Intel Iris Pro for a suggested retail price of £1,149; and with a 2.9 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GT 750M for a suggested retail price of £1,299 including VAT.

The 27-inch iMac is available with a 3.2 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.6 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 755M for a suggested retail price of £1,599; and with a 3.4 GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost speeds up to 3.8 GHz and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 775M for a suggested retail price of £1,749.

The new iMac is available today through the Apple Online Store, Apple’s retail stores and select Apple Authorised Resellers.