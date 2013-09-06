  Apple OS X Mavericks set for October release, alongside new Macs?

Apple's OS X Mavericks is coming...in October.

Tech website 9to5Mac - citing anonymous sources - claimed on Friday that Apple's next operating system for Macs will release in October. The California company originally unveiled OS X Mavericks at WWDC 2013 in June and promised an autumn launch.

Apple has yet to officially set a firm release date, but it appears the new OS X could land around the same time as the company's next financial earnings report in October. Looking at Apple's release pattern in previous years, the company has delivered operating systems such as OS X Lion and OS X Mountain Lion shortly after publishing financial results.

Many reports have also wondered if Apple will push out OS X Mavericks on 10 September. That's the same day iOS 7 and the new iPhones are expected to unveil. The anonymous sources talking to 9to5Mac have claimed however that Apple won't update these three product categories simultaneously; the company's software engineers are apparently focusing on iOS 7 at the moment.

Apple is also purportedly set to launch new Mac Pros, iMacs and MacBook Pros this autumn, which would obviously coincide with the newly rumoured timeline for OS X Mavericks. Apple hasn't confirmed any of this information, but stay tuned. All shall likely reveal itself in just a matter of days.