  Wi-Fi ac approved, faster wireless is green for launch

The body that certifies wireless standards has approved Wi-Fi 802.11ac, the fastest version of wireless yet.

The standard, which has already started turning up in devices like the new Apple MacBook Air and is expected to make it into the Apple iPhone 5S later this year, is now full approved and "standardised", meaning its adoption should now be fairly speedy.

Following on from 802.11n, we aren't sure why someone doesn't come up with an more easier to understand naming convention either, Wi-Fi certified ac products will deliver a number of improvements over what we've already got.

Those include whole-home coverage at two or even three times the speed of older Wi-Fi products and better rapid file transfer.

Wireless ac will also let you stream UltraHD and 4K video around the house too. While we are only just starting to see the introduction of 4K into homes via Sony's new 4K television, it is likely to become even more prevalent in the years to come.

Also helpful is that the new standard allows for more devices to be simultaneously connected to a Wi-Fi ac network without reducing performance.

If you are worried that you will have to upgrade everything in your house, don't be. Most Wi-Fi ac devices will be equipped to work with the older wireless standards, while Wi-Fi ac routers are likely to be able to talk to older devices too. You just won't be able to stream at the higher speeds unless both the router and the device (ie, your phone or your laptop) are both Wi-Fi ac.