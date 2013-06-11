  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Apple laptop news

OS X Mavericks wallpaper available for download

|
  OS X Mavericks wallpaper available for download
Choosing the right laptop: How to easily improve your portable productivity on the go
Choosing the right laptop: How to easily improve your portable productivity on the go

Apple announced its new OS X on Monday, dubbed OS X Mavericks, but unless you've got a developer pass and fancy dabbling with beta software for the next five months or so we wouldn't recommend you download it

One alternatively though, is to give yourself the feeling of having it already by downloading the new Mavericks hero wallpaper. 

READ: OS X Mavericks: Everything you need to know

Apple has made the Mavericks wave wallpaper available for all screen resolutions with a source file that measures 5,120 x 2880 pixels in dimension. That's plenty big enough for your Retina MacBook Pro or your iPad.

Of course you don't get any of the new features - you're still using Mountain Lion - but you do get to see the big wave every time you open your laptop. 

You can get the new Mavericks wallpaper here

PopularIn Laptops
MacOS 10.14 Mojave features, release date and more
Why you’re better off with an HP Omen gaming laptop than an Alienware
Apple might unveil a new Mac Mini and MacBook Air soon
Nvidia's new RTX 2080 cards: Your PC games will never be the same
New MacBook or MacBook Air specs, news and rumours: Will we get more new Macs this year?
Logitech's latest unusual mouse will ease wrist strain
Comments