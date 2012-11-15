  New Apple iMacs delayed? Rumours suggest 2013 release

It seems that Apple has been having trouble manufacturing its superthin iMac desktop computers, with CEO Tim Cook formerly admitting there would be "significant shortages" of them on day one. And now rumours suggest the new and innovative models will not make their November or December release dates at all.

In fact, a "commercial source" claims that street dates for the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs will slip to 2013, with neither computer able to hit stores before Christmas.

French blog MacBidouille ("MacHack") reports that its source told it: "Apple has delayed the release of its iMac" and that is down to "more problems than usual due to the new manufacturing process".

To get the new superslim body, Apple has adopted a friction-stir welding process which, according to the manufacturer, "uses a combination of intense friction-generated heat and pressure to intermix the molecules of the two aluminium surfaces — creating a seamless, precise and superstrong join". In short, it's complicated and, seemingly, has introduced timing issues.

Apple's online store still lists the 21.5-inch version of the new iMac as coming in "November" in both the UK and US, and the 27-inch for December, so until there's official confirmation of the delay, this will still remain in the rumour camp.