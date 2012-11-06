Apple thinking of moving away from Intel for MacBooks, adopting iPad processors instead

Apple is considering a move away from Intel chipsets in its Mac computers, including the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air range. Reports suggest the company is exploring ways to switch from Intel processors to similar proprietary chips to those it uses in the iPad and iPhone.

Sources "familiar with the company’s research" told Bloomberg that Apple believes its mobile chip designs will one day be powerful enough to run its desktops and laptops.

The move isn't planned for any time soon, however. Apple is committed to its partnership with Intel for the time being and Bloomberg says any such switch is unlikely to happen "in the next few years".

Apple's own mobile processor range is currently up to A6X, which can be found in the recently released iPad 4. It runs twice as fast as the company's previous iteration, the A5X, and also features improved image signal processing, which benefits the 5-megapixel camera on the tablet.

Industry analyst Sergis Mushell of Gartner Inc believes that if Apple decides to adopt its own proprietary chipset, other manufacturers will be tempted to do the same. "Apple is a trendsetter, and once they did their own chip many others may pursue a similar path," he said.

However, that may come at the cost of current performance, he hinted. "If mobility is more important than functionality, then we will have a completely different environment than we are dealing with today."

What do you think? Should Apple move away from the Intel processors to its own? Let us know in the comments below...