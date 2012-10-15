Thinner iMac with curved shell to also debut alongside iPad mini on 23 October

As well as today's earlier rumour that the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display is to appear, speculation is now mounting that a new iMac will be unveiled alongside the iPad mini at an Apple event hosted on 23 October.

A picture of a logic board purporting to belong to a thinner iMac has been posted on Chinese website WeiPhone.com.

Not much to go on, we know, but experts have confirmed that the components seen on the logic board are similar to those found in existing iMacs. We’re also overdue a new version of an iMac, with the last update occurring in May 2011.

WeiPhone.com goes on to say that the iMac will have a new design, in that it will feature a curved shell “like a water droplet”. No word on whether it will pack a Retina Display, but the screen is said to be glued on to the front glass of the machine in a bid to enhance the visual experience.

Initially, the new iMac will be available only as a 21.5-inch model, but a 27-inch could soon follow.

If the prospect of an iPad mini and a new thinner iMac is not enough to give you your Apple fix, there’s also that 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display prospectively launching on 23 October too. According to reports, assembly is taking place in “Mexico and other places”, with production set to commence in China later this month.

Roll on 23 October.

