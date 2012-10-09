  13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display still on track for 2012 release

Ever since Apple launched the 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display there have been rumours that a 13-inch version is also on the cards.

First there was a claim that the smaller superslim laptop would arrive in October, then a specifications leak suggested that it might not hit this month, but would still appear before the end of 2012.

But we've still not heard a peep from Apple itself, and we're currently expecting a totally different Retina display-sporting device to be announced instead, the iPad mini.

Don't fret though, is the cry from DisplaySearch analyst Richard Shim. He claims the 13-inch model is still on its way, and that it will be launched as soon as Apple gets its other smaller-than-usual device announcement out of the way.

Shim has also confirmed (albeit from afar) that the new MacBook Pro with Retina display will have a 2560 × 1800 resolution, fewer pixels than the 15-incher, which boasts a 2800 x 1800 resolution. And, golly gosh, he also states that the 13-inch Pro will be cheaper than the 15-inch one. Don't know how he came to that conclusion.

Do you think we'll see a 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display this year? Let us know in the comments below...