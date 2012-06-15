  13-inch Retina display MacBook Pro here by October

Apple is working on another Retina display MacBook Pro model, this time with a 13-inch display - and it could be with us as early as October.

A 15-inch version was unveiled by Apple at its WWDC event and has already begun shipping here in the UK, with a price tag of up to £3000. A smaller 13-inch version would feasibly lower the cost and make it more available to a wider audience.

An analyst has told AppleInsider that a 13-inch Retina display MacBook Pro will be marginally thinner than its 15-inch sibling, at 18mm thick, and will house Intel HD 4000 integrated graphics and an Ivy Bridge processor of two GHz.

Until such time as the cost of a Retina display MacBook Pro becomes more affordable, it’s difficult to see Apple retiring its existing lower-resolution display variants. Indeed, Apple used its WWDC event to reveal an upgraded version of both its exiting 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros.

By showcasing the Retina display on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has demonstrated that it can be done and a 13-inch version would be a logical step. Yet for it to become the standard for all future MacBook Pros, we feel Apple will need to find some way of reducing the cost.

You can read our Hands-on with pictures account of the MacBook Pro with Retina display by clicking here.

Would you buy a MacBook Pro with Retina display at the current cost? Let us know.