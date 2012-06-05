Apple to refresh all Mac models with Retina Display at WWDC claims source

Apple is about to refresh its entire line of Mac computers at WWDC, according to "sources", in a move that would see every model in the range get Retina Display support.

According to Mac site 9to5mac.com, Apple's line of MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, Mac mini and Mac Pro machines are to get a refresh.

"We are hearing that Apple will release two configurations of the redesigned 15-inch MacBook Pro, but it is unclear what will happen to the other MacBook Pro screen sizes," reports the site.

While that's the more concrete of the rumours, the site goes on to suggest that the iMac is due a relaunch, as well as the company's Mac mini and Mac Pro models.

The site's sources also suggest that Apple will launch some new accessories, but don't know what or how wide-ranging, erring on caution that it could just be some cables.

"These accessories may range from new cases or cables, all the way to refreshed keyboards, mice, trackpads, AirPorts, or something else altogether."

The idea that Apple would use the Worldwide Developers Conference to launch updates to its laptop range isn't new, however the idea that the company would update all its laptops at once certainly is.

The thinking, by 9to5mac and others within the Apple community, is that by doing so the move would show Apple Mac users that Apple is fully behind its new Retina Display and mean that any Apple experience would adhere to that belief - whether users are accessing the experience on the iPhone, the iPad, or a Mac.

Apple is expected to detail more on the next version of its desktop operating system, OS X Mountain Lion, as well as reveal the next version of its mobile operating system, iOS 6.

We will keep you posted.