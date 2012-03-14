  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Apple laptop news

MacBook Air 15-inch landing in April?

|
  MacBook Air 15-inch landing in April?
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today
Best laptop 2018: All the top notebooks, 2-in-1s and ultraportables to buy today

Could a 15-inch MacBook Air be coming as early as next month? Yes, if a report from Electric Pig is anything to go by.

The Pig is reporting that an "anonymous vendor" at a UK accessories expo held in London on Tuesday spilled the beans on the new size Air and said that it was part of a "shake-up [that] will happen in April".

While we'll reserve judgement on whether we think there will be a bigger MacBook Air landing as soon as next month, it is worth noting that this isn't the first time we've heard murmurs of a 15-inch skinny Mac.

In July 2011, sources, as sources are want to do, told MacRumors that Apple was already working on a 15-inch super-skinny MacBook Pro. At the same time TUAW reported that Apple was also looking at releasing a 17-inch version, thereby covering all screen sizes.

Then, in November that year, Digitimes sources hinted at new 11, 13 and 15-inch versions of the MacBook Air and Slashgear reported that the new Air could make use of Intel's new Ivy Bridge processors.

Apple doesn't have a traditional launch month for its svelte laptops. The original MacBook Air landed in January 2008, followed by a refresh later that year. In mid-2009 the third generation landed and it was more than a year later, in October 2010, that we were treated to the new super-skinny design - a design that was once again revamped in July 2011.

So, while it's likely that a new MacBook Air range will land sometime in 2012, what month, what sizes and what this means for the MacBook Pro range remain to be seen.

Watch this space...

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments