PlugBug gives your MacBook charger USB charging socket
If you are a mobile worker you'll know the age-old problem of finding power. Combine that with what seems to be a growing number of devices that need a regular charge and - come the end of the day - your laptop quickly starts to look like an octopus.
The problem with that, MacBook Air users will tell you, is that the MacBook air doesn't charge that quickly and doesn't charge the iPad at all, really.
In steps the PlugBug, a new gadget from Twelve South that fits on your Apple charger to give you a USB socket in which to charge your iPad or your iPhone at the same time via a more powerful wall charger.
No longer do you have to use the lacklustre USB ports on your MacBook Air, for example.
Costing $35 in the US, a UK version is due to be launched this summer and will cost £25.
Small, adaptable, and pretty clever. If you are one of those MacBook and iPad or smartphone mobile workers this might be up your street.
- How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
- Lenovo Yoga 920 review: Design delight with mighty battery life
Comments