Forget the iPad 3, we want a MacPad

Mr Cook and the gang can keep the iPad 3 under wraps: all we want now is the MacPad.

Looking a bit the like the dual-screen Acer Iconia tablets, the MacPad is a gorgeous hybrid MacBook / iPad device that designer Jules Moretti says would be thinner and lighter by 25 per cent.

We're not sure what it's thinner or lighter than (perhaps a MacBook Air with a couple of iPad 2s super-glued in place) but we love it anyway.

Moretti's design drops the Ethernet port, as per the MacBook Air, but throws in a Thunderbolt connector as well as three USB 3.0 ports.

Retina displays are said to be on offer, although "Retina Display" is just a marketing term Apple cooked up based on the assertion that a display of approximately 300 ppi at a distance of 12 inches from your eye is the maximum amount of detail that the human retina can perceive.

As there aren't any screen sizes stated (and as our abacus is missing a few beads) we can't work out what sort of resolution we'd be dealing with. But, then again, this product is about as real as the tans of The Only Way is Essex cast, so we needn't get too worked up.

What we do know is that we want one, despite it being nothing more than an iPipe-dream.