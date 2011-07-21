Apple MacBook no more - Air and Pro from here on out

Fans of the beloved white MacBook need to get their skates on if they want to grab one, it looks like Apple has replaced the entry level laptop with the base model MacBook Air.

The classic white form factor, long the art students' best friend, has been replaced by the thinner, lighter Air, signalling the beginning of an all silver laptop lineup from Apple.

Apple has now pulled all pages relating to the laptops from its store, rendering the £849 11-inch MacBook Air its cheapest laptop offering. Those looking for a 13-inch display are going to have to stump up £1099, plenty more than the entry level white MacBook.

The last MacBook model was released in mid 2010, featured a new form factor and a 2.4GHz Intel Core 2 Duo. Apple has now implemented Sandy Bridge processors in all of its laptops.

Given the success of the iPod Touch and iPhone, it seems strange that Apple will pull a design classic like the MacBook but hang on to the iPod Classic.

Who knows, perhaps we will see a new entry level laptop from Cupertino, or are design students destined to squint at tiny 11-inch screens from now on?

Sad to see the MacBook go?