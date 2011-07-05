  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Apple laptop news

New MacBook Air to hit lightning speeds with 400 mbps flash storage

|
  New MacBook Air to hit lightning speeds with 400 mbps flash storage
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared
What’s the best HP laptop for business? Five great laptops compared

It looks like Apple's expected Macbook Air refresh could put its ultra-thin laptops at the top of the charts when it comes to speed. 

According to Macotakara.jp, parts manufacturers for the new Airs are using 400 mbps NAND flash storage chips. So what exactly does this mean? Well the chips are soldered straight onto the Airs' motherboard, doing away with any connection whatsoever and bringing with it a possible 100 times performance increase over past models. This coupled with the possible i5 and i7 update could mean the new Apple lightweights are no longer disappointing in the specs department. 

A MacBook Air refresh is expected to arrive alongside the mid-July release of OSX Lion. The new ultra-thin laptops are rumoured to sport the high speed Thunderbolt port, Sandy Bridge processors and the same design as current generation MacBook Airs. 

Mac Cleaning Software Recommended Mac Cleaning Software: See CleanMyMac 3 in action on your Mac ( Try it free ). It has all the tools to take care of your system. Full cleaning, optimization, health monitoring, and even more to help your Mac run at full speed. You can uninstall unwanted apps, fix system errors, and improve performance — just in a few clicks. During a full scan with CleanMyMac, the average user finds about 74 GB of junk to clear out. Reclaim more free space on your hard drive and make your Mac as good as new.

PopularIn Laptops
Apple to launch new MacBook with 13-inch display in September
Apple announces savings on Macs, iPad Pro and more for students and education staff
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 initial review: The world’s thinnest gaming laptop... for now
Asus Republic of Gamers announces the world's thinnest gaming laptop
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th gen 2018) review: HDR screen makes for sometimes sensational laptop
20 years of the iMac: looking back at Apple's legendary iMac G3
Comments