  New Apple iMacs coming 3 May?

Apple is to launch new iMacs on Tuesday 3 May according to the latest barrage of rumours online over the weekend.

Appleinsider.com is stating that according to its sources, the new iMacs will have Sandy Bridge and come with the company’s new Thurderbolt technology, even though there is still only a handful of drives available for the platform.

If the iMacs do come next week it will be the first time Apple has updated the range for over nine months and should give them a boost before Mac OS X Lion launches in the summer.

It will also be the first major roll out for Intel’s Sandy Bridge processors first announced in January.

The new iMacs rumour follows rumours that Apple will launch new Thunderbolt capable MacBook Air models in June as the company quickly moves its product line to support the new port.

Thunderbolt capable MacBook Pros are already available.

Recommended Mac Cleaning Software: See CleanMyMac 3 in action on your Mac ( Try it free ). It has all the tools to take care of your system. Full cleaning, optimization, health monitoring, and even more to help your Mac run at full speed. You can uninstall unwanted apps, fix system errors, and improve performance — just in a few clicks. During a full scan with CleanMyMac, the average user finds about 74 GB of junk to clear out. Reclaim more free space on your hard drive and make your Mac as good as new.