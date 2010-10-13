Apple: Mac OS X 10.7 Lion coming 20 October?
Apple has been sending invites out for an event on 20 October.
So, what has the Cupertino contingent been cooking up over at Infinite Loop that it wants to show off to the world?
A 7-inch iPad? A Verizon iPhone? A touchscreen iMac?
The answer is probably "none of the above" as the invite hints at a Mac-event, and the lion looming at the side of the Apple logo could be a clue.
Chances are that the event could be in aid of the latest Mac OS X incumbent - 10.7. And chances are Apple is going to be continuing the big cat theme with something lion-related.
It's only been just over a year since Snow Leopard hit the shops, but Apple often announces its new platforms a while before they go live.
So, expect Mac OS X 10.7 Lion to be announced on 20 October.
Well, either that or Apple is opening the iZoo.
- Microsoft enhances upcoming Windows Sets feature: Group multiple apps in the same window
- MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more
- Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
- Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
- How to build and upgrade your own gaming PC
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
Comments