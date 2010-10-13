  Apple: Mac OS X 10.7 Lion coming 20 October?

Apple has been sending invites out for an event on 20 October.

So, what has the Cupertino contingent been cooking up over at Infinite Loop that it wants to show off to the world?

A 7-inch iPad? A Verizon iPhone? A touchscreen iMac?

The answer is probably "none of the above" as the invite hints at a Mac-event, and the lion looming at the side of the Apple logo could be a clue.

Chances are that the event could be in aid of the latest Mac OS X incumbent - 10.7. And chances are Apple is going to be continuing the big cat theme with something lion-related.

It's only been just over a year since Snow Leopard hit the shops, but Apple often announces its new platforms a while before they go live.

So, expect Mac OS X 10.7 Lion to be announced on 20 October.

Well, either that or Apple is opening the iZoo.