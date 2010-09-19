Notebook sales dropping in favour of iPad: Best Buy says not so fast
Either Best Buy's CEO Brian Dunn got over excited or Wall Street Journal mis-quoted the quote - either way, Dunn is backing down on his iPad killing notebook sales comments last week.
In a statement on Best Buy's website, Dunn is now saying that
"The reports of the demise of these devices are grossly exaggerated."
Having perhaps realising the storm in a teacup that his comments have created Dunn is now saying that they are "not an accurate depiction of what we're currently seeing."
Dunn goes on to say "In fact, we see some shifts in consumption patterns, with tablet sales being an incremental opportunity. "
As for whether the demise of the notebook is upon us? Seems for now Best Buy is happy to sell you any device you are looking for:
"We intend to carry a broad selection of computing products and accessories to address the demand we anticipate this season," confirms Dunn.
We wonder whether this will still be the case for the 2011 Holidays?
- Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
- How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
- Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
- Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Asus' Zephyrus M is a supercharged and relatively thin six-core gaming laptop
- Microsoft enhances upcoming Windows Sets feature: Group multiple apps in the same window
- MSI unveils the world’s first gaming laptop with an overclocked Core i9 processor and more
- Dell unleashes Inspiron G ‘wallet-friendly’ gaming laptops plus new XPS 15 and more
- Apple is planning to design its own chips for the Mac from 2020
Comments