  Notebook sales dropping in favour of iPad: Best Buy says not so fast

Either Best Buy's CEO Brian Dunn got over excited or Wall Street Journal mis-quoted the quote - either way, Dunn is backing down on his iPad killing notebook sales comments last week.

In a statement on Best Buy's website, Dunn is now saying that

"The reports of the demise of these devices are grossly exaggerated."

Having perhaps realising the storm in a teacup that his comments have created Dunn is now saying that they are "not an accurate depiction of what we're currently seeing."

Dunn goes on to say "In fact, we see some shifts in consumption patterns, with tablet sales being an incremental opportunity. "

As for whether the demise of the notebook is upon us? Seems for now Best Buy is happy to sell you any device you are looking for:

"We intend to carry a broad selection of computing products and accessories to address the demand we anticipate this season," confirms Dunn.

We wonder whether this will still be the case for the 2011 Holidays?