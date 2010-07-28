Apple Magic Trackpad hands-on

Apple has just announced the Magic Trackpad and just hours later, Pocket-lint has one in its mitts to work out whether or not you'll need to part with your cash.

The new trackpad, which is 80% larger than the trackpad found on the company's MacBook Pro range of laptops, connects via Bluetooth to your computer, is powered by two AA batteries and allows you to emulate all the gestures MacBook owners have been able to do.

That means you get a full set of gestures like scroll, pinch, zoom, and rotate in certain applications.

Magic Trackpad features the same sculpted aluminium design as the Apple Wireless Keyboard, and side-by-side the two sit flush at the same angle and height.

In the US the new Magic Trackpad will cost $69 and in the UK £59.

We will have a full review of the new device very shortly. You can catch all the latest Apple news and reviews via our Apple homepage.

