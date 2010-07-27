  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Apple laptop news

Apple iMac: Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 revamps

|
1/5  
Apple iMac: Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 revamps

Hectic times over in Cupertino. Whilst the R&D guys were cooking up the Magic Trackpad, the iMac team were busy coming up with the new iMac - which they have now delivered.

There are four new iMacs in total, but with each one fairly customisable - you're looking at a lot of different options.

The main revamp comes in the way of a "turbocharged" processor architecture. Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 chips are now all on board, backed up with ATI Radeon HD graphics.

Let's kick off with the big-boy, the new flagship iMac. It's a 27-inch, 2560 x 1440 LED backlit monster with a 2.8GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5 processor, an ATI Radeon HD 5750 discrete graphics card with 1GB GDDR, 4GB 1333 MHz DDR3 SDRAM and a 1TB HDD. This spec will cost you £1649.

If that isn't quite beefy enough for you, you can upgrade to a customisable spec with up to 16GB of RAM, double the HDD (with an option of a 256GB SSD as well) and you can also opt for a 2.93GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7 processor.

With this 27-inch model, you're also getting the iSight video camera, an optical drive (but still no Blu-ray), four USBs, a FireWire 800 port, an SD card slot (the iMacs can now support SDXC as well) and a Mini DisplayPort.

There is also an i3 version of the 27-incher and two 21.5-inch machines as well - the cheapest of which will still set you back £999. For the full spec head over to Apple's iMac pages.

Are you an iMac user? Excited by the new line up - or annoyed with Apple for anything it may have overlooked, such as Blu-ray? Give us your opinions below.

PopularIn Laptops
  1. Windows 10 April 2018 Update: Everything you need to know
  2. Microsoft announces Windows 10 April update, here are all the new features it will bring
  3. Microsoft is making a 'Windows 10 Lean' for devices with less storage
  4. Rip DVD 2018: Why should you try a hardware-accelerated DVD ripper?
  5. 29 best features of macOS High Sierra: The changes you can actually see
  1. Tim Cook: Apple won't water down iOS and MacOS by merging them
  2. How to upgrade your gaming area with lighting, speakers and more
  3. Windows 10 Spring Creators Update delayed due to massive bug
  4. Google Fuchsia OS: What's the story so far?
  5. New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?

Comments