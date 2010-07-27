Apple iMac: Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 revamps

Hectic times over in Cupertino. Whilst the R&D guys were cooking up the Magic Trackpad, the iMac team were busy coming up with the new iMac - which they have now delivered.

There are four new iMacs in total, but with each one fairly customisable - you're looking at a lot of different options.

The main revamp comes in the way of a "turbocharged" processor architecture. Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 chips are now all on board, backed up with ATI Radeon HD graphics.

Let's kick off with the big-boy, the new flagship iMac. It's a 27-inch, 2560 x 1440 LED backlit monster with a 2.8GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5 processor, an ATI Radeon HD 5750 discrete graphics card with 1GB GDDR, 4GB 1333 MHz DDR3 SDRAM and a 1TB HDD. This spec will cost you £1649.

If that isn't quite beefy enough for you, you can upgrade to a customisable spec with up to 16GB of RAM, double the HDD (with an option of a 256GB SSD as well) and you can also opt for a 2.93GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i7 processor.

With this 27-inch model, you're also getting the iSight video camera, an optical drive (but still no Blu-ray), four USBs, a FireWire 800 port, an SD card slot (the iMacs can now support SDXC as well) and a Mini DisplayPort.

There is also an i3 version of the 27-incher and two 21.5-inch machines as well - the cheapest of which will still set you back £999. For the full spec head over to Apple's iMac pages.

Are you an iMac user? Excited by the new line up - or annoyed with Apple for anything it may have overlooked, such as Blu-ray? Give us your opinions below.