Apple Mac Pro: Xeon powered and core-heavy

Apple Mac Pro: Xeon powered and core-heavy
As well as the Magic Trackpad and the new iMac range, Apple has also spruced up the Mac range - with the unveiling of the new Mac Pro.

The Goliath system (which also comes with a Goliath price-tag by the way) can now handle up to 12 Intel Xeon cores. It can also take up to four 512GB SSDs in its internal drive bays. Apple is saying that, with the top spec, performance is 50 per cent better than the previous generation.

So, starting from £1999, what exactly are you getting for your money?

Well, you'll get a 2.8GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon W3530 processor with 8MB of fully-shared L3 cache, 3GB of 1066 MHz DDR3 RAM memory, ATI Radeon HD 5770 graphics with 1GB of GDDR5 memory, two Mini DisplayPorts, one DVI (dual-link) port, a 1TB Serial ATA 3Gbps HDD running at 7200 rpm, an optical drive (no Blu-ray), four PCI Express 2.0 slots, five USB 2.0 ports, four FireWire 800 ports and you'll also get an Apple keyboard with numerical keypad and a Magic Mouse.

If you fancy spending £800 more you can get yourself an 8-core version (two 2.4 GHz Quad-Core Intel Xeon E5620s) and 6GB of RAM.

If you want to spend even more then contact Apple because you can soup your Mac Pro up even more by opting for 12 cores, an extra ATI Radeon GPU, more RAM (up to 32GB) and the additional SSD drives.

In fact, Apple is stating that there are "over a billion possible configurations" so you can pretty much have your Mac Pro exactly as you want it (or whatever your budget allows for).

