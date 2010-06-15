Apple Mac mini slims down

Apple has updated its Mac mini, the cheapest way to get access to Mac goodness at £649, quite a step-up from the previous price of £499.

We've managed to get our hands on the new computer hot off the production line, so felt it was only fair to share some shots with you.

The new Mac mini is only 36mm tall and 197mm along the sides. She is well connected, now with HDMI and an HDMI to DVI adapter bundled in the box. The SD card slot supports SDXC cards.

Apple says it has added the HDMI because it knows that people like to connect the Mac mini to their TV.

Apart from the slick new design, the Mac mini now has a removable bottom, so you are able to fiddle with the internals - specifically to easily upgrade the RAM.

The power brick has also been ditched in favour of an internal unit, so the Mac mini will be a minimalist installation. It will be interesting to see how this impacts on heat and whether the Mac mini will run quietly enough to join your home cinema setup.

Available now at the Apple Store and online, we'll be taking this saucy number home to give it a good seeing to. Expect a full review in the near future.

